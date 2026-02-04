No suspects identified in disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, sheriff says

Three days after "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was reported missing, there are still no suspects or persons of interest in the case.

"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," the Pima County Sheriff's Office said. "Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family."

The sheriff's office also warned against sharing unverified information, noting it does not assist with their investigation.

RELATED STORY | Ransom note demanding millions in crypto investigated in Guthrie's disappearance

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her Tucson-area home “against her will” over the weekend. She was reported missing Sunday morning after she did not show up for church.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the office is following up on numerous leads in the case.

KGUN, the Scripps station in Tucson, received a ransom note referencing Nancy Guthrie. It makes a specific demand for several million dollars in Bitcoin by Thursday and threatens to kill her if payment is not received by Monday. It also makes specific reference to two pieces of evidence at the crime scene, which we can not authenticate as legitimate. KGUN forwarded the full contents of the note to investigators and authorities.

The FBI is among the law enforcement agencies assisting in the case. They are providing assistance with analyzing cellphone data and nearby cell towers.

Nancy Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Nanos said her personal belongings were found at the home and investigators are concerned because she takes medication that could be life-threatening if not taken.

