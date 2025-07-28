Police are investigating an active shooting situation in Midtown Manhattan

Officials are investigating an active shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan in New York City on Monday evening, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.

According to the Associated Press, who cites individuals familiar with the investigation on condition of anonymity, at least two people, one of them a New York City police officer, have been injured in the incident. The conditions of the victims were not known.

New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now.



Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street. https://t.co/eONqAtCQ1q — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 28, 2025

In messages on social media, police warned those nearby to avoid East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue, a block in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan.

Police say heavy traffic and slowdowns are expected where emergency vehicles will be trying to access the area.

According to the Fire Department of New York, a caller reported someone had been shot around 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and summoned emergency services to the Park Avenue office building.

The building houses the headquarters of the National Football League, as well as offices of Blackrock Financial Management and the Blackstone investment company.

Local TV reports showed the building was being evacuated. Those inside the building were leaving with their hands raised.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on social media Monday that FBI assets were now supporting an "active crime scene."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Details about a suspect have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.