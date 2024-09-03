Police say 10-year-old boy confessed to killing former mayor and his daughter

Police said a 10-year-old boy shot and killed the former mayor of a Louisiana town and his daughter, according to reports.

Minden Police Chief Jared McIver told local news outlets that the boy confessed to police that he killed 82-year-old Joe Cornelius Sr. and his 31-year-old daughter Keisha Miles. The two had been found Sunday morning with multiple gunshot wounds.

During their investigation, police said the boy was brought in by a guardian when he confessed, which led to his arrest, according to KSLA-TV. Police said the boy showed no remorse.

“Everyone grieves differently. But I think we all know what grieving looks like and what it should look like and I just, you know, didn’t see it,” McIver said, according to KSLA.

Neighbors told local outlets they heard Cornelius and the 10-year-old arguing, allegedly over credit card charges for video games. After that, they heard shots ring out.

Officials have not yet made clear how the 10-year-old is connected to the two victims.

Cornelius had been a longtime Minden city councilman and served as interim mayor in 2013 after the previous mayor died. He was an advocate for the town’s Black community and was also a former funeral home worker, reports say.

The current mayor of Minden spoke out following the news of his passing.

“Joe Cornelius’ years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community. On a personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and the many ways he supported me and others in our city,” said Minden Mayor Nick Cox in a Facebook post.

“During this incredibly difficult time, I ask that we all keep Joe’s family in our thoughts and prayers. May they find comfort and strength in the midst of this tragedy,” he said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

