Scripps News Exclusive: Secret Service confirms agent was robbed at gunpoint during Biden's California trip

A United States Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in California and fired his gun during the incident, according to local and federal law enforcement agencies.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday near a residential community in Orange County as the agent was returning from a work assignment. The agent had his bag stolen at gunpoint, according to a release from the Tustin Police Department.

During the incident, the agent fired his government-issued weapon, the United States Secret Service said.

The police department and Secret Service both said in separate statements they do not know if the suspect was injured as a result of the incident.

The Secret Service agent’s identity is not revealed in the press release.

President Joe Biden was in Los Angeles for a fundraiser event at the Peacock Theater on Saturday evening. The president returned to his Los Angeles hotel shortly before 9 p.m.

The suspect left the scene in a silver car and has not been located, though some of the Secret Service agent’s belongings were recovered.

In an exclusive statement to Scripps News, Anthony Guglielmi, the director of communications for the U.S. Secret Service said, “We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries.”

Full statement from the United States Secret Service

A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California late Saturday when returning from a work assignment. The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck. We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries.



This remains an open and active criminal investigation and any additional comments must come from the primary investigative agency which is the Tustin Police Department. Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to call the Tustin Police Department Detective Melendrez at 714-573-3372



— Secret Service director of communications Anthony Guglielmi

The Tustin Police Department says the investigation is open and active.