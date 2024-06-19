Traffic camera footage shows moments before Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest

New video has been released of what appears to be Justin Timberlake's car moments before he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York.

The traffic camera footage shows what has reportedly been identified as Timberlake's 2025 BMW SUV driving down a street in the Hamptons on Long Island. According to the Sag Harbor Police Department, Timberlake was pulled over at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday after failing to stop at a stop sign and not maintaining his lane of travel.

"Upon investigation, it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the police department said in a press release.

A police report indicated that an officer observed Timberlake with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and he had trouble standing. Police added there was a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" emanating from his breath and that he "performed poorly" on all standardized field sobriety tests.

Timberlake, 43, reportedly told officers he had one martini and was following his friends home. He was held overnight and appeared for his morning arraignment, in which he pleaded not guilty before being released on bond.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the 10-time Grammy Awards winner is scheduled back in court on July 26. A lawyer confirmed he does not have to appear in person.

Timberlake is currently on his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour. His next performance is scheduled for Friday at Chicago's United Center.

