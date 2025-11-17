Virginia corrections officer killed after being attacked by an inmate

A corrections officer in Southwest Virginia was killed in an attack by an inmate on Monday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

A news release from the corrections department said the attack happened at River North Correctional Center in Independence, Virginia, just before 8 a.m.

Another officer was injured in the attack and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“Our agency and the entire Commonwealth are in mourning today,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our hearts are with the Officer’s family, the other Officer who was attacked, and to our public safety heroes at River North. The VADOC will do everything in its power to ensure this vicious attack is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

River North Correctional Center is secure after the attack, the corrections department said.

The identities of the victims and the inmate were not given. The incident remains under investigation.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Richmond, Virginia.