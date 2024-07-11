Witness testimony resumes in Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' manslaughter trial

Day two of actor Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial resumed Thursday in Santa Fe, New Mexico, as jurors will hear more witness testimony regarding the fatal 2021 shooting on the movie set of "Rust."

Baldwin is accused of firing a live round that fatally struck the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director/writer Joel Souza. The trial could have significant consequences for Baldwin, who faces the possibility of up to 18 months in prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

Day 2 — 7/11/2024



Baldwin's defense began the day with the cross-examination of crime scene technician Marisa Poppel. She was the last person to take the stand Wednesday and was asked about photos taken at the business of Seth Kenney, who supplied props to the "Rust" production.

Day 1 — 7/10/2024

Special prosecutor Erlinda Johnson opened by telling jurors that Alec Baldwin was reckless, pointing his gun at people, putting his finger on the trigger when he wasn’t supposed to, and violating multiple gun safety rules that ultimately led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Spiro played for the jury the scene that led to the shooting death of Hutchins. He said Baldwin was in character playing the role of Harlon Rust who was injured, confronted by gunmen chasing him. Spiro said Baldwin handled the gun as he was instructed by the director. The scene called for him to point the gun to defend himself against a group of gunmen chasing him. The death of Hutchins was the result of professionals who made tragic mistakes.

Dramatic video of first responders in the aftermath of the shooting is played for the courtroom. Officer Nicholas LeFleur tried to separate Alec Baldwin from the other members on the Rust set. His bodycam video captures Baldwin commiserating with other crew members despite being instructed not to talk to anyone.

Timoteo Benavidez, another first responder, confiscates the gun and ammunition used in the shooting. His bodycam video captures armorer Hannah Gutierrez fumbling and crying as she tries to locate the source of the rounds she used to load Baldwin’s gun

Jury Selection — 7/9/2024

