Don’t forget to fall back: Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning

Get ready to enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, marking the switch back to standard time.

The time change means sunrise will come earlier in the morning, but sunset will arrive much sooner, leaving late afternoons noticeably darker. Standard time will remain in effect until March 8, when the clocks move forward again to begin daylight saving time once more.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that will not have to change their clocks. They remain on standard time year-round.

A recent AP–NORC poll found that only 12% of Americans support the current system of changing clocks back in November and forward in March. Nearly half of respondents (47%) said they oppose the twice-yearly clock changes, while 40% said they are neutral.

Congress has debated ending the twice-yearly clock changes for years. The closest it came was in March 2022, when the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would have made daylight saving time permanent. But the measure stalled in the House and never became law.

To limit the effects of the time change, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting early morning sunlight on Sunday to help reset your body clock. The CDC also advises sticking to your regular bedtime Sunday night to ensure enough rest before the workweek begins.

