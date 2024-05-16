For $6.6 million, you can own part of a town in California

Do you have a spare $6.6 million? If so, you could snag your very own slice of California.

The entirety of Downtown Campo, about an hour east of San Deigo, is for sale, according to a listing by the brokerage group Top Gun CRE. The plot for sale spans around 95,000 square feet; it has over 20 buildings, both residential and commercial units.

"The opportunity extends to revitalizing currently vacant buildings within the town, a move that could add substantial income by introducing new or enhanced services like gyms, laundromats, daycares, or community centers, directly responding to the desires and needs of the local population," the brokerage group stated in a press release. "Investing in Campo is more than a financial venture; it is a commitment to nurturing and developing a community with untapped potential."

According to The Orange County Register, the 16-acre land has been for sale since 2019 and was originally listed for $5.5 million, and most of the town is currently owned by Las Vegas investor John Ray. The price has now increased due to an increase in rents and operating income, the paper notes.

Although the entire town has a population of nearly 3,000 people, according to Census data, the specific area for sale is home to approximately 100 residents, according to the Register.