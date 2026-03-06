Trump demands Iran’s 'unconditional surrender' as war widens

Iran escalated its assault on Israel overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said.

In a neighborhood north of Tel Aviv, an apartment building was struck by debris from a cluster munition that fell after Israeli forces intercepted an Iranian missile. The impact caused damage to the building, but no injuries were reported.

The attack underscores that despite large-scale strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets, Tehran still retains the capability to launch missiles that can cause damage.

The conflict has expanded across several fronts. One of the U.S. military’s goals has been to cripple Iran’s naval forces. U.S. officials say American forces have destroyed about 30 Iranian naval vessels since the fighting began.

The war is also pulling other countries into the conflict. Israel has carried out strikes in Beirut, saying it is targeting Iranian-backed militias in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Iran has launched attacks on U.S. interests across the region, including locations in Gulf states.

As global concerns about the widening war grow, President Donald Trump said Friday that “there will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Trump also suggested he would want a role in selecting the country’s next leader.

Iran has remained defiant, saying there are no negotiations underway and signaling it is not prepared to back down.

In a recent Interview with Time magazine, Trump was asked whether Americans should be concerned about retaliatory attacks inside the United States.

"I guess,” he said. “But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die."

