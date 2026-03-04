US working to charter flights for Americans trying to leave Middle East

The U.S. State Department is asking Americans in parts of the Middle East to fill out an online form if they want assistance leaving the region during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

In a social media post, the agency said U.S. citizens in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Israel should register through a State Department website to receive information about possible evacuation options.

The form allows officials to contact Americans directly about available aviation and ground transportation if they need help departing.

RELATED STORY | 'They were going to attack first:' White House continues defense of Iran strikes

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration is working to arrange charter flights while also helping Americans secure seats on commercial flights that are still operating intermittently.

“The State Department is asking that they register at the website so they can directly identify you, and we are actively and rapidly working to charter flights,” Leavitt said during a White House briefing.

RELATED STORY | Officials identify 4 US service members killed in Iran conflict

Leavitt said the flights arranged by the U.S. government would be provided free of charge.

“The administration is already rapidly chartering flights free of charge and booking commercial options, which we expect to become increasingly available as time goes on and the success of this mission further comes to fruition," she stated.

The evacuation effort comes as the Trump administration says it is trying to help Americans leave the region following the launch of what officials are calling Operation Epic Fury.

Leavitt said more than 17,500 Americans have already safely returned from the Middle East, including more than 8,500 who returned to the United States in a single day.

“We will not rest until every single American is returned home safely,” she said.

