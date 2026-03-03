War effects spread through the Middle East as Iran retaliates

America's war with Iran is expanding throughout the Middle East.

On Tuesday, U.S. Central Command said American forces have struck over 1,700 targets, including mobile missile launchers, in Iran.

President Trump claimed early successes in the war.

"We've had a very, very powerful impact because virtually everything they have has been knocked out," he said.

"The big-scale hitting goes now. They no longer have air protection. They no longer have any detection facilities at all left. They're going to be in for a lot of hurt."

But the conflict is now spreading throughout the region as Iran retaliates.

Saudi Arabia's defense ministry says a drone attack struck the U.S. embassy there.

That follows an attack on the U.S. embassy in Kuwait.

No injuries were immediately reported in either incident.

Those embassies, in addition to the U.S. embassy in Lebanon, are now closed, and more in the region are likely to follow.

Meanwhile, the State Department is urging Americans to immediately depart 14 Middle Eastern countries.

That includes Israel, where the U.S. embassy posted it cannot help Americans leave.

"I know that there's a lot of anxiety from a lot of people about wanting to leave the country," Said Ambassador Mike Huckabee. "Right now the options are fairly limited."

Many countries have closed their airspace and major U.S. airlines are avoiding the region. Delta, United and American Airlines have all paused or canceled flights.

President Trump was asked about Americans stuck in the region, but gave no definitive answer.

Reporter: Why wasn't there an evacuation plan? And will you send planes to get people out?

President Trump: Well, because it happened all very quickly.

