Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Kansas City International Airport evacuated as authorities investigate potential threat

Travelers could be seen Sunday evacuating onto the tarmac of the airport.
People can be seen on the tarmac at Kansas City International Airport. (Jonathan Stein/Scripps News Group)
Kansas City International Airport evacuated as FBI investigates potential threat
airport evacuation.png
Posted
and last updated

Travelers at the Kansas City International Airport were evacuated Sunday as authorities — including the FBI — investigate a potential threat.

The Kansas City Aviation Department ssaid it is "aware of a situation" at the airport. A department spokesperson told the Scripps News Group in Kansas City they were first notified of the incident around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

"As a precaution, the department has evacuated sections of the Airport Terminal," the spokesperson shared in a statement.

Video shared with the Scripps News Group showed travelers evacuating onto the tarmac.

Jonathan Stein: Evacuation at KCI on March 8

The aviation department said airport police are working with the FBI to "substantiate any potential threat."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published by Addi Weakley with the Scripps News Group in Kansas City.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg