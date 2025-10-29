Investigation underway after 3 Ohio Air Force Base personnel found dead

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has been called to investigate the deaths of three personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, the Air Force base announced Tuesday.

Wright-Patt wrote in a press release that Ohio BCI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are investigating three deaths that occurred Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25.

The three people found dead are:



1st Lt. Jaime Gustitus, 25, who worked in the 711th Human Performance Wing, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory

Jaymee Prichard, 33, who worked within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Jacob Prichard, 34, who also worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory

The Air Force base did not specify how any of the three died, but said BCI is leading the investigation. They also did not say what, if any, relation Jaymee Prichard and Jacob Prichard have.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected," said Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, deputy commander of the Air Force Materiel Command. "We stand with them as they navigate this unimaginable pain, and we offer our sincerest condolences to all impacted by this heartbreaking loss."

Wright-Patt said the Air Force and local authorities are offering counseling services and support to those impacted by the deaths. Friends and families of those dead will be offered resources through the Air Force's Casualty Assistance Office, the Air Force Employee Assistance Program and the Chaplain's Office.

Anyone with information about the deaths is urged to contact law enforcement.

This article was written by Molly Schramm for the Scripps News Group in Cincinnati.