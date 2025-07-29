Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

No credible threat found after Frontier crew discovers threatening notes

Crew members reported two threatening notes on the plane from Seattle to Denver.
Law enforcement found "nothing concerning" after threatening notes were found on a Denver-bound Frontier flight from Seattle-Tacoma, the airline told the Scripps News Group.
'Nothing concerning' found after bomb threat made on Denver-bound Frontier flight
Frontier Airlines
Posted

Threatening notes were discovered on a Frontier flight from Seattle to Denver on Monday, but authorities later found no credible threat, the airline told Scripps News.

Frontier crew members discovered the two notes during the flight, prompting a response from law enforcement when the plane landed.

The airport described the incident as a “bomb threat” in a statement to Scripps News. FBI Denver confirmed it was investigating but said nothing concerning was found.

Passengers were ultimately allowed to deplane without any issues. They were transported by bus to the terminal while authorities conducted a security sweep of the aircraft.

It's unclear who wrote the notes or how long they had been on he plane.

DEN bomb threat.png

RELATED STORY | One person hospitalized after plane forced to abort takeoff at Denver International Airport

This was the second security incident at the Denver airport in the past few days. On Saturday, a landing gear issue forced an American Airlines plane to abort takeoff. Frantic video in the aftermath showed passengers evacuating the plane as flames and smoke poured from the plane's underbelly.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg