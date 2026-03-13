Timeline sheds light on disappearance of retired Air Force general in New Mexico

A retired Air Force general living in New Mexico has been missing for two weeks.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released a timeline showing a repairman arrived at William “Neil” McCasland’s home in Albuquerque around 10 a.m. on Feb. 27. McCasland’s wife left the home about an hour later, authorities said. When she returned at about 12:04 p.m., McCasland was gone.

After searching for him for several hours, she reported him missing, investigators said.

Authorities said several of McCasland’s personal items were also missing from the home, including his hiking boots, wallet and a .38-caliber revolver with a leather holster.

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“While there is currently no evidence indicating foul play, investigators are examining all available information as the case remains active,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Investigators are asking people in and around the 68-year-old’s neighborhood to review security camera footage from Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, particularly between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and contact authorities with any relevant video or information.

A statewide Silver Alert remains active. The alerts are used for missing people age 50 or older when there is a clear indication of “irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties,” such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Authorities, however, declined to release information about McCasland’s medical condition.

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, McCasland holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in aerospace and astronautical engineering, including a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. During his career, he worked on a range of space and defense programs, including GPS systems and other space acquisition efforts.