How parents should talk to kids about the Trump assassination attempt

With news of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump dominating headlines, it's nearly impossible to shield kids from the video and images circulating online. So what's the best way to discuss the harrowing event and when is the right time to bring it up?

Dr. Josh Klapow, a clinical psychologist, told Scripps News that in situations like this, it's very important for parents to try and steer clear of politics when talking to their kids.

"What we can't do is launch into what our beliefs are about different sides of the aisle in terms of politics, different sides of the aisle in terms of policy," Klapow said. "That is not relevant to our children in this particular situation."

Klapow recommends taking a politically neutral, question-by-question approach when it comes to children.

"Yes, that's President Trump. 'What happened?' Somebody shot him. 'Is that going to happen to me?' We're going to protect you," are just a few of the examples Klapow gave. "Those are the kinds of dialogue we need to be having with our children."

According to Klapow, young children under the age of seven or eight — who haven't been exposed to the news — don't need to know because there's no benefit. But for older children — teens and tweens — he said limiting exposure to social media and television is also key.

"You know, it may be time to either turn off the TV or ask your child to leave the room," Klapow said. "Pay attention to what they're looking at on social media."

If your child is having trouble coping with what happened, experts say there are some warning signs, including sleep issues, physical problems, changes in behavior, and anxiety or depression. If those changes persist, it's important to talk to a mental health professional.

