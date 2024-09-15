Trump safe after 'apparent assassination attempt,' FBI says

President Donald Trump is safe following what law enforcement is describing as another assassination attempt on the former president.

"The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump," the FBI said in a statement to Scripps News.

A source familiar with the matter told Scripps News that Secret Service agents engaged with a suspect armed with a "long gun" outside the grounds of the golf course. Officials said they recovered an AK-47-style rifle with a scope and a person of interest was later apprehended by local law enforcement but it remains unclear which parties fired shots.

Authorities said Trump was roughly 300-500 yards away when the Secret Service engaged with the suspect

"The Secret Service did exactly what they should have done. They provided exactly what the protection should have been and their agent did a fantastic job," said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

The White House said both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the incident and were "relieved" to hear that Trump is safe.

This comes just two months after former President Trump was wounded in an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, that left on rallygoer dead and two other attendees injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.