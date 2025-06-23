Trump claims 'monumental damage' was done to Iranian nuclear sites after US strikes

President Donald Trump believes "monumental damage" was done to Iranian nuclear sites following U.S. airstrikes over the weekend in what the White House has coined Operation Midnight Hammer.

In a post on his Truth Social platform Sunday night, President Trump said "Obliteration is an accurate term!"

"The white structure shown is deeply embedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame," he said, referencing satellite imagery shared following the attack. "The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!"

Maxsar Technologies via AP This satellite image shows a close view of the Isfahan nuclear technology in Iran after U.S. strikes.

Speaking during a White House briefing on the attack early Sunday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said an array of U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, fighter jets, refueling tankers, decoys and precision guided missiles were used to successfully carry out the overnight strikes on Iran's Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan nuclear sites.

Pentagon officials claim it was the largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history, which included dropping over a dozen Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs, and launched the U.S. into Israel's conflict with Iran.



"For the entirety of his time in office, President Trump has consistently stated over 10 years that Iran must not get a nuclear weapon, full stop," Hegseth said. "Thanks to President Trump's bold and visionary leadership and his commitment to peace through strength, Iran's nuclear ambitions ahve been obliterated. Many presidents have dreamed of delivering the final blow to Iran's nuclear program, and none could until President Trump."

Iran confirmed its nuclear sites were hit, but did not elaborate on the extent of the damage. However, the country's foreign minister has warned that American involvement in its conflict with Israel could prove “very, very dangerous for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Israeli officials said Monday it successfully launched additional airstrikes on Iran, despite international calls for deescalation. The Israel Defense Forces say the strikes hit the notorious Elvin Prison in Tehran, as well as a security headquarters for Iran's paramilitary revolutionary guards.

The attack came after Iran launched around 30 ballistic missiles targeting Tel Aviv and Israel's third largest city. Some missiles evaded the country's multi-layered air defense system, resulting in significant destruction on the ground.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any deaths, although approximately 80 individuals sustained injuries, according to local ambulatory services. The heightened state of alert, however, stretches beyond Israel, affecting neighboring Gulf states including Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, which host thousands of U.S. service personnel.

Iranian officials have already threatened potential retaliation against U.S. military bases in the region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard asserted that the extensive U.S. military presence is a vulnerability rather than a strength.