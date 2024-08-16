White Florida woman convicted of manslaughter in shooting death of Black neighbor

A White Florida woman has been convicted in the fatal shooting of her Black neighbor.

In June 2023, Susan Lorincz was arrested and charged with manslaughter and assault in the death of Ajike Owens. On Aug. 16, a jury found her guilty of manslaughter.

An arrest affidavit states that on the day of shooting, Lorincz was observed arguing with children who were playing in a field close to her home. During that argument, Lorincz allegedly threw a roller skate at one of Owens’ children.

The court document said, “After learning of this, the victim, accompanied by her 10-year-old son, approached Lorincz’s home. The victim then knocked on Lorincz’s door multiple times and demanded that Lorincz come outside. Lorincz then fired one shot through the door, striking (the victim) in her upper chest. (The victim) died from the gunshot wound.”

The affidavit also states that Lorincz called 911 when Owens approached her door.

The document said, “During the call … Lorincz advised that three juveniles who live across the street were outside her door, yelling at her. After being advised that deputies were en route to the location, that call ended.”

Minutes later, deputies in route received multiple calls reporting shots heard in the area. Lorincz also called 911 again and “advised a female tried to break down her door while yelling and that she shot through the door.”

Authorities said Lorincz had been feuding with the victim and her children for at least two years.

Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison. Sentencing is expected in November, however a date has not been set.

This article was originally published by Court TV where there is a dated list of key points throughout the trial.

