Age in America: Adults over 50 believe older workers commonly face age discrimination, report says
AARP's senior vice president for litigation and head of AARP Foundation litigation spoke with Scripps News about the report's findings.
William Alvarado Rivera, AARP's senior vice president for litigation and head of AARP Foundation litigation, spoke with Scripps News about how age discrimination manifests in the workplace. (Scripps News)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jun 19, 2024
A report from AARP said two-thirds of adults over the age of 50 say they faced discrimination in the workplace, and nearly all believe that age discrimination against older workers is common.
William Alvarado Rivera, AARP's senior vice president for litigation and head of AARP Foundation litigation, spoke with Scripps News about how age discrimination manifests in the workplace and why inclusive work environments are important.
