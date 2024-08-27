Zelenskyy plans to present President Biden with 'plan for victory' over Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Tuesday that he plans to present U.S. President Joe Biden with a "plan for victory" in Ukraine's war with Russia.

Zelenskyy said he will present that plan to President Biden next month.

“The success of this plan depends on him, whether they will give us what is in this plan or not. Whether we will be free to use what will be in this plan or not,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that he would share details with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, one of whom will replace President Biden in the White House in January 2025.

The plan likely will not include giving land to Russia in exchange for ending the war, which started in February 2022 with the Russian invasion.

While Russia is dealing blows to Ukraine in the east, the Ukrainian military is taking the fight to Russian soil. Ukraine is currently battling in Russia's Kursk region, taking out bridges and other infrastructure. While the goal was likely to get Russia to move troops south to protect the area, that doesn't appear to be happening.

Russia appears intent on making gains in eastern Ukraine and pushing forward into larger cities. The Russian military launched widespread attacks this week targeting Ukraine's infrastructure. Ukraine says it managed to counter some of those attacks using F-16 fighter jets supplied by Western allies.

