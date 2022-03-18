‘The Little Mermaid’ Crocs Designed By Vera Bradley Are Making A Splash

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” has enchanted fans since the original movie premiered in 1989. While we wait for the upcoming live-action remake starring Halle Bailey as Ariel (scheduled for 2023), we just found out there’s a new, limited-edition line of Crocs designed by Vera Bradley and inspired by everyone’s favorite mermaid.

Disney and Vera Bradley have teamed up to create three different styles of Crocs shoes, including a classic clog, a sandal, and a children’s clog. Each design is so cute, we think Ariel couldn’t wait to slip them on the much-wished-for feet that she willingly lost her voice to receive.

First, there’s the classic Crocs clog style that everyone knows — which somehow continues to be so trendy, despite the naysayers. The specially-designed “Pure Water”-colored Crocs feature Ariel and her fish friend Flounder floating around “under the sea.”

The adult-sized pair of Vera Bradley Little Mermaid Crocs are $54.99 on the Vera Bradley website and come in a variety of sizes. However, these are currently sold out.

If you have kids who are obsessed with “The Little Mermaid,” there are Crocs for them, too! The Disney Crocs Kids Ariel Floral Clog will have your little one singing with happiness while splashing in the surf. The $39.99 pair of Crocs is currently available in sizes from children’s 11 to juniors 6.

Finally, the Crocs Classic Ariel Sandals in Pure Water are made with the same Crocs material and share the same Little Mermaid design. However, they look more like classic slip-on sandals. They are $39.99 per pair and you can order them directly on the Vera Bradley website — if they come back into stock. They’re currently sold out as well.

To go along with your new Vera Bradley shoes (or maybe with a current pair of Crocs), you might want to add some Disney flair! Coming soon to the Vera Bradley website is a collection of Disney Crocs Ariel Jibbitz.

What are Jibbitz? These are little charms you can attach to any pair of Crocs to give your shoes some extra style and fun. This pack of Jibbitz has Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian the crab, a clam and some ocean flowers.

The 5-piece set will cost $19.99 and can be ordered on the Vera Bradley website, as well. They’re listed as “coming soon.”

If you’re a fan of “The Little Mermaid,” then don’t wait to make these “part of your world” because quantities of all of these are limited and won’t last long!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.