Victim of fatal Kalispell shooting identified

KALISPELL — Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Thursday morning at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Matthew David Hurley, age 27 of Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman tells MTN News that the "bystander” involved has been released from the hospital.

The suspect remains in the hospital in critical care under law enforcement supervision.

The Kalispell Police Department and Flathead County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting.

No additional information is being released at this time.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report