This New Victoria’s Secret Perfume Works With Your Body Chemistry To Make A ‘signature Scent’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A signature scent is a fragrance by which others recognize and identify you, sometimes even subconsciously. It should have an aroma that appeals to your personal preferences and complements your body chemistry. Finding the ideal scent can be difficult, but the new Victoria’s Secret perfume, Bare, could be just what you’re looking for.

Woody and floral at its base, this eau de parfum is meant to combine with your body’s unique chemistry to create a one-of-a-kind signature scent. The ingredients are derived from a warm base of what the brand says is upcycled, responsibly-sourced Australian sandalwood from Kununurra, where a new tree is planted to replace each one that’s cut down. The delicate fragrance of mandarins and the dewy, floral scent of violet petals add soft, feminine notes to this Victoria’s Secret perfume.

This Victoria’s Secret perfume is available in four formats: rollerball, lotion, mist and eau de parfum.

The seven-milliliter rollerball is a smallest version of the rich, concentrated fragrance, and sells for $19.95 at Amazon. This format is a TSA-friendly size, making it ideal for travel. Use it on its own, or layer it with lotion and body mist for a signature scent that really lasts.

Bare in an 8.4-ounce body mist is listed for $25. This is the lightest version of the fragrance and the brand says it’s ideal for a quick spray during the day or before you head out the door. You can layer the body mist with Bare Fine Fragrance Lotion, also $25, for a longer-lasting scent. The lotion absorbs quickly and leaves a light touch of perfume on your skin.

Finally, the Bare eau de parfum is the most concentrated version of the fragrance and lists for about $60 for a 1.7-ounce bottle and $80 for 3.4 ounces.

The fragrance just dropped so there aren’t many reviews listed at Amazon yet but the ones there are raves.

“This is the exact scent I’ve always hoped to find one day,” wrote a reviewer named Jennifer, who gave the newest Victoria’s Secret perfume five stars. “Musky, but not reminiscent to [Coty’s] Wild Musk. Much more subtle, sexy, natural. When I spray it I smell an entirely different scent than when I’m wearing it.”

In its promotional campaign for the fragrance, Victoria’s Secret has leaned into the idea that Bare will work for anyone, given its reliance on body chemistry. The ads, which use the tagline, “This fragrance becomes you,” include shots of a diverse array of women, including a range of ages and races, to drive the notion home.

If you’ve been looking to leave your own signature scent, maybe this is the one.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.