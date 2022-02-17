Wabtec Corporation donates to MSU-Northern to provide scholarships

GREAT FALLS — MSU-Northern in Havre is teaming up with a long-time business partner in a new way to help students earn degrees.

The university announced Wednesday that Wabtec Corporation is donating $15,000 for scholarships intended for female students enrolled in electrical, diesel technology, automotive technology, or advanced fuels programs.

Wabtec provides equipment and services for the freight and transit rail industries as well as the mining, marine, and industrial markets.

"One of the things we always have, it's a barrier, is getting women into those non-traditional type of programs that (Wabtech is) looking for. We've had, honestly, tremendous success with the women that have come in,” MSU-Northern Chancellor Greg Kegel said. “(The Wabtec representatives) were, like, ‘What more can we do? What is the one thing we can do to help you get more good women like that into this program or other types of programs?’”

“I can tell you, all of the years I’ve been up here working with Northern with students, all of them are in need at some level,” said Kegel. “I’ve actually worked with people (for whom) a $500 offer was all it took to make them jump on board and say ‘I’m coming.’”

Wabtec Corporation’s donation comes after a visit to campus by company representatives in late 2021.

