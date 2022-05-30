Walburn's 2nd straight decathlon national title highlights Carroll's efforts at NAIA Championships

(Editor's note: adapted from Carroll College athletics press releases)

GULF SHORES, Ala.— Carroll track & field put up a strong display at the NAIA Outdoor Championships.

Lee Walburn won his second consecutive national championship in the decathlon. He surpassed his personal record for overall points - setting a new school record – and scored almost 700 more points than last year's competition. In individual events he had personal bests in the 100m, 400m, and Pole Vault. Brett Glaser also competed in the event and placed 12th in in his first ever national level decathlon.

Carroll's throwers came away with two All-American performances. Nikki Krueger placed 4th in the Shot Put, closing out a tremendous career at Carroll that included an Indoor National Championship in 2021 and two other All-American outings at Nationals. Garrett Kocab placed 8th in the Discus to cap off a strong season in which he also broke Carroll's school record. Kocab improved from last year when he placed 10th, narrowly missing All-American.

"It's hard to top a day with 3 All-Americans," said head coach Harry Clark. "Lee and Nikki were as steady as ever, and it was fun to see Garrett grab his first All-American award!"

Van Gottwals competed at Nationals for the first time. His 800m race was his second fastest open mark of his career, but he didn't move on to the final.

Shamrock Campbell finished out his career as a Saint. He competed in the Triple Jump, placing 22nd. Beyond his successful time on the basketball court at Carroll, he qualified for Nationals three times and placed as high as 11th. Madde Boles competed in the High Jump but did not clear a height. She will return for her senior year with the Saints for both volleyball and track.

Reghan Worley raced in the final of the 5000m through difficult 84 degree conditions. She passed six individuals over the second half of the race to work her way to an 11th place finish after coming in ranked 22nd. Her final time of 18:09.82 was one of the fastest of her career on the track.