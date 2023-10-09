Warm start to the week! Low pressure hits tomorrow to shake things up

Skies are clear throughout Monday morning thanks to a ridge of high pressure that's peaking over Montana today. We'll see lots of sunshine and above normal temperatures to kick off the work week.

Typically, we sit in the low 60s in Helena and Great Falls on this day in October. Today's warmth will jack us up 15-20 degrees above normal when we reach peak heat.

KTVH

Conditions shift overnight as low pressure makes its way inland from the coast. This weathermaker will bring isolated showers and cloud cover to western Montana Tuesday morning. In the afternoon that precipitation will become more widespread. Temps drop about 10 degrees tomorrow thanks to this incoming system.

Wednesday we're looking at a strong chance of rain in central Montana and snow to the higher elevations. Precipitation totals accumulate to 0.5 to 1 inch of rain by Thursday afternoon.

Time to look forward to the weekend! It'll be drier this weekend with more sunshine - great weather to get outdoors.

KTVH