Washington governor signs bill banning assault weapons

Washington just made it a lot tougher to purchase a high-powered rifle in the state.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill Tuesday that bans the sale, distribution and importation of assault weapons. The term is a broad definition for different types of guns, including AK-47s and AR-15s, which have been used in numerous mass shootings.

"These weapons of war, assault weapons, have no reason other than mass murder," Inslee said. "Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers."

Washington is now the 10th state to implement restrictions on the sales of assault weapons.

President Joe Biden, who has called for a federal ban on assault weapons, applauded the move.

A statement from the White House says, "President Biden commends the leadership of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and legislative leaders, as well as the advocates, survivors, and elected officials who fought for years to make today a reality. In so doing, they have made every community in the state — from Seattle to Spokane and everywhere in between — safer and more secure."

There are exceptions carved out in the bill, allowing law enforcement and military personnel to purchase necessary firearms.

Inslee signed two additional gun control bills on Tuesday. One of the bills requires a person purchasing a gun to undergo safety training. The other bill requires the firearms industry to strengthen rules to prevent straw purchases and gun trafficking.

The bills passed with a Democratic majority in the state legislature.

