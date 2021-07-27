Water emergency declared in Polson

POLSON — The City of Polson has declared a water emergency with city manager Ed Meece saying the city expects to shut off water for some residents for up to 12 hours.

Additionally, all unnecessary use of water to include watering residential and commercial lawns and the washing of vehicles is also prohibited.

Meece noted the water emergency is “due to extraordinary demand and the inability to fill water reserves to an adequate level for fire protection and operational purposes.”

The water is expected to be shut off for residents of Skyview Lane, Skyline Drive, Mission View, JB Drive, and Claffey Drive for up to 12 hours so the city can take “measures to fill critically low reserve tanks.”

Bottled water supplies will be made available on Monday morning. The times and locations are still being determined. Additional information can be obtained by calling (406) 883-8201 or clicking here.

“All City of Polson water customers are strongly encouraged to conserve water as much as possible,” Meece said in a statement.

