Wayfair opens second brick-and-mortar store

It’s an exciting week for fans of Wayfair, one of the world’s largest home retailers. On May 18, the Boston, Massachusetts-headquartered company opened its second brick-and-mortar store in Oak Brook, Illinois. The shop — called Joss & Main, one of the specialty brands under Wayfair’s umbrella — features trend-forward furniture, decor, bedding, kitchenware and more in a mix of classic and contemporary styles.

It’s Wayfair’s second Joss & Main storefront (the first opened in fall 2022 in Burlington, Massachusetts). The Oak Brook location has a design studio, where customers are encouraged to get free design advice from Joss & Main’s team of experts and browse a selection of color swatches and other inspirational resources they can take home to further their projects (complimentary design services are also available online).

At the physical store, customers can also shop for hundreds of products including couches, wall art, dishware and lighting. They can also access items in alternative styles and colors via the Joss & Main mobile app or at a table in-store. Shoppers can also scan products they want at the store and get them sent to their doorstep via a free two-day delivery, according to a Wayfairpress release.

Wayfair

Wayfair also has two brick-and-mortar stores in Massachusetts under its AllModern brand, which features contemporary home accents and furniture. In addition to AllModern and Joss & Main, other brands in the Wayfair family of web retailers include Birch Lane, Parigold and Wayfair. Founded in 2002, the company reported $12 billion in net revenue for the 12 months that ended March 2023, and has more than 14,000 employees in North America and Europe.

Wayfair’s expansion into the physical retail space comes amid Bed Bath & Beyond’s recentbankruptcy filing. According to multiple news outlets, including Vox, Bed Bath & Beyond’s demise is due in part to the company’s failure to compete with brands with strong followings and online presence such as Amazon, Homegoods and Wayfair.

