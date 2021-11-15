117mph Gust Recorded, Brutal Wind Storm Continues

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for most of Montana into Tuesday.

On Sunday afternoon, a 117mph wind gust was recorded in the East Glacier area. While wind gusts should not be this extreme, powerful winds up to 90mph are still possible in isolated areas into Tuesday. Most of the state will see gusts more in the 50-70mph range which still has potential to do damage to trees and buildings, and make driving very difficult. Power outages are also possible through Monday night and Tuesday. All of this wind is occurring with record warmth for much of the state as well. This "warm" wind will be changing to a cold wind for Tuesday. A cold front will cross the state and temperatures will tumble from the 60s and 70s into the 30s and 40s for highs on Tuesday. Wind will howl throughout the state throughout the day. Scattered snow showers will fly sideways in the wind. Snow showers will be heavy at times in the mountains where a few inches are possible. As the strong cold front moves away later in the day, the wind will slowly ease up. Tuesday night's temperatures will drop into the 0s and 10s for most of the state. Wednesday will still be breezy for eastern Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front, but the wind will be light for many other areas. Highs will stay chilly in the 30s to around 40, but there will be abundant sunshine. A new storm will move in from the Pacific on Thursday with increasing clouds. Highs will reach the 40s which is average for this time of year. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers in the lower elevations. Snow accumulation of up to a few inches will be confined to the mountains. This weekend will have a little active weather. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s with a wind up to 20mph. A cold front will clip north-central and northeast Montana were temperatures will get quite cold Saturday night and Sunday. The rest of the state will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist