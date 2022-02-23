-2° and -22° in Great Falls on 2/22/22

GREAT FALLS — There were plenty of social media posts and graphics on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to mark the unique "2-22-22" day.

And in Great Falls, even Mother Nature joined in on the palindromic fun: the National Weather Service reported that the official high temperature on Tuesday was -2°, and the official low temperature was -22°.

In announcing the coincidence on Facebook, the NWS said : "You can't make this stuff up, folks."

And while -22° is certainly one of the colder temperatures we've seen recently, Mother Nature had another surprise in store just a few hours later.

At 5:24 a.m. on Wednesday, the temperature in Great Falls dropped a bit further, bottoming out at -25°, which is a new cold-temperature record for February 23 in Great Falls.



