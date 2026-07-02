250th Birthday Bash Will Be Beautiful

Almost Happy Birthday America! After spring-like weather continued for most of June, it's finally feeling more like summer for Independence Day Weekend. While there will be a few isolated thunderstorms around this holiday weekend, most areas will be dry and the nicest weather might actually be on the 4th of July. Friday will be mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storms will pop in central Montana in the afternoon and head east for the evening. Any storm should be brief as it passes but northeastern Montana will have some big, bad thunderstorms later in the evening. Some storms closer to the North Dakota border could have large hail and damaging wind. It's Independence Day Weekend and it's looking sunny, dry and warmer. It's exactly what we deserve. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s. There might, might be a few isolated storms on Sunday afternoon around Helena, Great Falls and Lewistown. Steady summer weather will continue after the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist