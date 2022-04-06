70's Before Widespread Snow

No rest for the weary as there are some BIG changes are on the way right after a major spring storm hammered the state with wind, rain and snow over the last several days. The wind storm is finally moving out and the next few days will be gorgeous. Temperatures will be warming, sun will be shining, and maybe most importantly the wind will be much lighter. However, winter appears to be returning to the West with widespread snow and much colder temperatures beginning this weekend. Finally the wind storm will move out by Thursday with mostly sunny skies, much lighter wind, and highs reaching the 50s to around 60. Friday will be a very nice day with highs in the 60s and 70s. This will likely be the new "warmest" day of the year so far. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late in the evening ahead of the next cold front. Scattered showers and mountain snow will move through during the night. Saturday will be a much colder day with areas of snow, possibly mixed with some rain in the lower elevations. Accumulation of snow will be limited to the mountains for Saturday. Saturday will be much colder with highs in the 40s to around 50, and strong northwest wind. Sunday will be colder with areas of snow especially through the afternoon. Accumulation should be light over the lower eleavtions still, but the mountains will accumulate a few inches. Another wave of snow will develop on Monday, continue through Tuesday, before tapering off to snow showers on Wednesday. Several inches are likely in the lower elevations. Winter Weather Advisories and/or Winter Storm Warnings may be issued for this storm. While snow may not be what is desired right now, the moisture will certainly help.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist