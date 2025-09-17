8 Years Ago, Record Snow Ended a Record Wildfire Season

Remember 8 years ago? A tremendous and timely storm dropped feet of snow in the mountains and inches of rain in the lower elevations after a record breaking wildfire season. Feet of snow fell on some of the wildfires, and after that storm the wildfire season came to a fast end with little additional fires. No snow this year and summer will end on a warm note. Autumn will also start out quite warm next week. Thursday will be a beautiful late summer day with sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Warmth will continue on Friday as highs again reach the 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The final weekend of summer will have some wind issues. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. Wind will pick up through the afternoon. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy as a front moves through the state with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wind gusts could top out around 40-50mph, the wind will be strong across the state. Highs will be slightly cooler in the 60s and 70s. Monday is the first day of autumn and it will be warm and windy with highs in the 70s. Most of next week looks warm and dry, but late in the week a big storm could move in with big changes.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist