80 Degrees Again! It's the Warm Before the Storm

Another very warm late September day is on tap for Montana as some areas will hit 80 degrees, perhaps for the last time this year. A big storm is off the Pacific Coast that will ultimately bring big changes to Montana, but that's an issue for another day. Out ahead of that storm the West is very warm with a southerly flow. Temperatures will be above average for most of the Rockies on Tuesday. Montana will have highs in the 70s and 80s, running a good 10+ degrees above normal. Some high cirrus clouds will work across western Montana, but most of the central and eastern areas will be perfectly sunny. A southwest wind could gust up to 25mph across the plains. Enjoy Tuesday's warmth because it could be the last time some towns hit 80 degrees until next spring. Wednesday will be a different day as a cold front approaches with increasing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. There will be some snow on the higher peaks generally above about 8000'. The wind will be stronger, gusting up to 30mph in some areas. Highs will begin to cool off, only reaching the 60s and 70s. Thursday will be cooler and more typical of late September. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies. Wind will be out of the west at 10-20mph. More changes will be noticeable on Friday with increasing clouds and a few stray showers late in the day. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. A significant storm will move in for this weekend. Widespread moderate rain will develop on Saturday with snow in the mountains. Right now the snow levels look to stay above 6000', but more than a foot could accumulate above that elevation. Sunday will be very similar with widespread rain and cooler temperatures. Snow will continue to fly in the mountains on the first day of October. Wet weather with mountain snow will continue into Monday. Something to watch will be the snow levels possibly lowering below 5000'. As we get closer to the storm, I'm sure I'll be fine tuning the snow levels and the accumulation. At this time, it is possible some snow falls across the lower elevations too. Stay tuned, and until then enjoy the warmth.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

