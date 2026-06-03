A Beautiful Break But More Storms are Coming

What a glorious day with beautiful blue skies and sunshine after all that rain, but more thunderstorms are headed to Montana soon. Late Wednesday evening another storm system will move in with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the night into Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will really shift east across eastern Montana through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts should be less than 0.50". Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be the nicest day in a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be a few scattered thunderstorms around the state this coming weekend, but nothing like last weekend. Saturday will start out sunny and warm with a few scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 70s and low 80s, with some low 90s in far eastern Montana. A slow moving cold front will push across the state through Sunday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some snow could fly in the mountains above 7000'. Sunday could start off a little cloudier, but some clearing is likely through the afternoon and evening. Looking ahead well into June, the active weather will continue with more moisture and near average temperatures. This is great news that fire seaon does not look like it will start early, but please be careful anyway.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist