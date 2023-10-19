A Beautiful Day Full of Record Highs

How about that weather? Sunshine and warm temperatures spread across Montana with many towns setting record highs in the 70s and low 80s. This very well will likely be the last time some towns hit this warmth until next spring. A big ridge of high pressure produced the sunshine and the warmth and this high will stick around through the next few days into the start of the weekend. The wind will die down some on Friday as a weak cool front moves through. Friday will still be mostly sunny with above average temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s. This coming weekend should be another pleasant October weekend, for the most part. A weak front will drop temperatures just a little for Saturday but highs will still reach the 60s to around 70. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Sunday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s. A cold front will lower snow levels on Sunday night. Snow is possible down to the valley floors and plains Sunday night into Monday morning. Accumulation will be light in the lower elevations, with several inches in the mountains. Monday's highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Most of next week looks stormy and colder with periods of snow. Right now I'm still trying to work on the timing of the storminess. After lingering rain and snow on Monday morning, the rest of Monday will just be mostly cloudy. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower in the lower elevations and a few snow showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A colder, stronger storm is on the docket for now Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday. A rain/snow mix on Wednesday afternoon will turn to all snow for most of Montana. Several inches could accumulate through the night into Thursday. Highs will be much, much colder with highs in the 20s and 30s. This looks to be a shovelable, plowable snow. Another round of light snow and continued cold temperatures are possible Friday night into Saturday. So enjoy the warmth and sunshine before the cold and snow.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist