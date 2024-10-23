A Bit More Like Octobrrr

One of the coldest mornings of fall so far made it feel more like October should after most of the month has been mild. Weather has a way of evening itself out and the later half of the month will be cooler and more active with several storms moving through. Of course this time of year "trick or treaters" and their parents wonder about how the weather may affect costumes. Halloween is a little more than a week away and there will be chillier changes by then. Also, many areas could see their first few flakes before Halloween as well. First a minor storm is moving through Wednesday evening with only light precipitation for southern areas in the state. Northern Montana will be dry tonight and the heaviest precipitation will occur along I-90. Thursday will be a crisp fall day with highs in the 40s and 50s, a west wind up to 20mph and mostly sunny skies. Thursday night will be chilly with much of the state dropping into the 20s. Friday will be a mostly sunny day, light wind, and highs will top out in the 50s to around 60. This weekend will be warmer with highs in the 60s to around 70 on Saturday. Sunday will start out warm and dry but clouds will increase through the day. A few showers are possible late. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. Showers and mountain snow are likely Sunday night and Monday. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some shower activity and highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday will be colder with a few snow showers possible in the lower elevations. Highs will top out only in the 30s and 40s, making it the coldest day so far this autumn. Another storm system with mainly mountain snow is possible late in the week just ahead of Halloween. Right now it appears most if not all of the possible accumulation will be in the higher terrain. The forecast for "trick or treaters" does not look too scary yet...

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist