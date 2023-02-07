A Blast of Wind & Wintry Weather

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the East Glacier Area for Tuesday into Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier Area and the Rocky Mountain Front through Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for central Montana for later Tuesday into Wednesday.

A new storm will move into the state with an increase in wind and snow. The track of this storm will initially be off to our north but then take a dive into north-central Montana bringing with it a lot of wind and areas of snow. Tuesday will have increasing cloud cover as the storm approaches. The wind will be quite strong over the Continental Divide and across the plains. There will be more sunshine the farther east you go in the state. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. A cold front will plow through the state Tuesday night into early Wednesday with the potential of snow squalls, briefly heavy snow with wind. Wednesday will start off windy and partly cloudy, but the low pressure will drop south into northern Montana by midday. This storm will create strong wind and areas of snow east of the Continental Divide. Some areas like the Helena Valley will be "shadowed" by the Continental Divide and will not see much snow. Other areas across central Montana including the Bear Paw Mountains, the Little Belt Mountains, the Highwood Mountains, the Little Rocky Mountains, and much of Fergus County will see snow and strong wind. Highs will be down in the 20s and 30s. Not only will it be uncomfortable to be outside, but travel will become difficult at times with reduced visibility in snow and wind. That storm will move out of the state Wednesday night. Thursday will be a mostly sunny and blustery day with highs in the 20s and 30s. Friday will be fairly quiet as well, just partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 30s and 40s. This weekend looks quiet with just a few mountain snow showers and seasonable temperatures in the 30s to about 40. Next week beginning around Valentine's Day there will be a shot of more significant snow and cold that may last through Presidents Weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist