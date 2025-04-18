Watch Now
A Box of Chocolate for Easter Weekend Weather

Easter Weekend weather will be like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get. Please don't sue me, Forrest. There will be some sun, showers, isolated thunderstorms, and higher elevation snow. The best weather for the weekend will likely be early Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase through the day with a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. West wind will gust up to 20mph. Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy early with mostly cloudy skies and more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon. Easter egg hunts will mainly be dry but there will be a few rogue showers in the morning. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. It does not look like a terrible washout of a day, more just pesky showers especially later in the day. Monday will have steadier and heavier mixed rain and snow depending on elevation.

Happy Easter,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

