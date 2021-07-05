Watch
A Brief Break from the Heat

Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Special.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
Day1.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Futuretrack Wind5.png
Futuretrack Wind6.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
HLN7Day.png
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 11:43:45-04

After several days of high temperatures ranging from the 90s and triple digits, most of the state will get a brief break from the heat today. A cool front pushed south from Canada yesterday, providing a little relief. Today's high temperatures will cool to the 70s and 80s. An upper-level disturbance will usher in scattered showers and thunderstorms in portions of southwest, south-central, and southeast Montana. Some cells can become strong to severe and produce hail, heavy downpours at times, and strong wind.

Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure will amplify and bring hot temperatures back into the forecast. Daytime highs will climb to the upper 80s and low to mid-90s.

Wednesday, a disturbance crossing the Pacific will begin to break down the ridge of high pressure allowing for scattered showers and thunderstorms to move back in. As the system passes through the state, it will also tighten the pressure gradient, which will result in windy conditions across southwest Montana. The high temperatures will again trend in the uppers 80s and low to mid-90s. The combinations of windy conditions, hot temperatures, and low humidity will increase the fire concern for southwest Montana.

Thursday will be another day with afternoon/evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. The wind will also be a concern as high temperatures again top out in the 80s and 90s. As of now, The National Weather Service has not put in place any watches or warnings for fire danger, but all the ingredients will be present, so anyone considering open burning should check local conditions and follow all safety precautions and regulations before starting a fire.

Have a wonderful Monday!
A.R. 😊

