A Bubble of Warmth Across the West

It's December and a lot of Montana just warmed up and will continue to have above average temperatures into the first weekend of the month. There will be another push of the arctic air back south and west on Wednesday. Northern and northeast Montana will cool back into the 20s for highs, but places like Great Falls and Helena should remain largely unaffected by the resurgent cold air. Highs will stay in the 40s to around 50. A little light snow may clip northeast Montana from late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Thursday will be another mild day across most of the state with 40s and 50s for most, extreme northeast Montana will hold in the 30s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. The warm-ish December weather will continue Friday with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s, 30s across far eastern Montana. Wind will be strong across the plains and up on the Continental Divide, gusting as high as 40mph. Saturday will start off partly cloudy with increasing clouds ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures will be warm in the 50s and even a few low 60s possible. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening along a cold front. The mountains could have a few snow showers. It will be very windy across the state. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers, cooler temperatures and stronger wind. A more active pattern with storms and more snow will likely develop by the middle of next week. Until then enjoy the relative mild weather.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist