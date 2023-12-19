A Christmas Miracle? Light Snow Possible

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect for the valley locations west of the Continental Divide.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northwest Montana.

It's been a dry and mild season thus far with snow hard to come by but a chance of snow before Christmas could be a bit of a miracle. Most of Montana and the West will continue to have above average temperatures and below average precipitation the last workweek before Christmas, but the weekend before could offer a chance at some snow. Tuesday will be a quiet day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, little to no wind, mild temperatures and just a few flakes or drops in the mountains. Most areas will be completely dry with highs in the 40s to around 50 across the plains, but 30s in the western valleys that are still stuck with inversions. Wednesday will be a partly cloudy, quiet and mild day for most of the state. Highs will be cooler in the 30s to around 40 in the valleys, but 40s and 50s across the plains. Thursday will be mostly sunny if not clear. Highs will again stay above average with 40s and 50s out over the plains and 30s and 40s in the valleys. Friday will be...you guessed it...another quiet day with mostly sunny skies and highs above average. Saturday is our chance for a little snow before Christmas. A weak front will push through the state with a chance at a little snow. There may be enough to coat the ground. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Areas of light snow will continue into Saturday night. That weak disturbance will move out on Sunday but leave a lot of cloud cover. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Christmas Eve night will clear out and temperatures will drop into the 10s. Christmas Day on Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s to around 40. There will be a bit of a breeze over the plains but the valleys will have no wind. It will be a pleasant holiday with no weather issues. The weather activity may pick up a few days after Christmas but it's looking like we may have to wait 'til next year for a good snow event.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

