A Cloudy, Cooler, Showery Weekend

A new storm system will affect the state this weekend with clouds, cool temperatures, areas of rain and mountain snow. It's fall in Montana, and this weekend's weather will not be that unusual. It will also not be a complete washout as there will be periods of drier conditions. It will be on the cloudy and cool side with most areas experiencing below average temperatures. Showers will develop on Saturday with some light snow in the mountains. Right now the snow levels look to stay above 6000', but several inches could accumulate in the higher terrain. Sunday will have showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, with some mountain snow especially across the southern areas. A few intervals of sunshine will be found up along the Hi-Line. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, but a few places like Lewistown and Cut Bank could have highs only in the 40s. The mountains will see highs in the 30s and 40s. Wet, showery weather with mountain snow showers will continue into Monday. If you're headed up into the higher terrain this weekend be ready for cool, sloppy and slushy weather. The active pattern continues with strong wind on Tuesday. It's now looking like a ridge of high pressure will move in for warmer, windy and dry conditions into the first weekend of October.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist