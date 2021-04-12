A Cold, Gray and White Week Ahead

April Fools! Winter made a return over the weekend as much of Montana had cold temperatures along with areas of snow. This week will continue to be chilly, cloudy with areas of mainly light snow. Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day, if not completely overcast. Widespread light snow across northeast Montana will spread west through the afternoon, so expect increasing areas of light snow across central Montana by later in the day. Highs will remain well below average in the 30s to around 40. Northeast wind gusting as high as 30mph will make it feel even colder. Wednesday will feel wintry again with areas of light snow throughout much of the state east of the Continental Divide. Accumulation will be light, with at most an inch or two accumulating. However, some areas will barely see enough snow to cover the ground. The snow should stick on the grass and trees, but not really on the road surfaces. Highs will be chilly again, mainly in the 30s. Some light snow will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday will be yet another mostly cloudy day with scattered areas of light snow, possibly mixing with light rain. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Friday things will begin to moderate as low pressure starts moving away from the state. There should be a little more sunshine, but scattered rain/snow showers will pepper the lower elevations. Highs will warm into the 40s to around 50. The good news is there are big changes in store for this weekend. The clouds, snow and colder temperatures will be replaced by sunshine and warmth. Both days will be very sunny with highs reaching the 50s and 60s. Another April cool-down with a mix of rain and snow is likely for early next week, so enjoy the nice weather this weekend.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist