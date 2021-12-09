A Cold Wind Blows

After a brief warmup on Wednesday, temperatures and wind chill values will be more typical of mid December over the next couple of days. Wind will be the dominant weather feature through the rest of the work week and the weekend. A chilly wind will turn into a powerful wind this weekend that may require HIGH WIND WARNINGS for much of the state. Colder air is back on Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s. A west wind up to 25mph will create a decent wind chill in the 0s and 10s. The mountains will see snow showers, but not much snow will fall over the valleys and plains. Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with seasonably cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This weekend will be another windy stretch for a lot of the state. Saturday will be especially windy with gusts possibly up to 100mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Gusts across the plains could top 60-70mph. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, but there will not be much snow in the lower elevations. The mountains will have snow showers through the weekend. Early next week the wind will die down some and the temperatures will come back down closer to average as well. A few snow showers are possible on Monday, but a more significant snow is looking increasingly like around the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist