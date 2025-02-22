A Different February Now

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of Cascade and Judith Basin Counties, to the Judith Gap area for Saturday evening through Sunday evening.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for areas west of the Continental Divide for late this weekend into early next week.

The first three weeks of February were brutally cold and snowy, one of the coldest and snowiest periods of February ever. The rest of the month (one week) will have above average temperatures and almost feel like spring. This warmup will cause some problems as a strong wind will howl, blowing snow will reduce visibility, and that snow will be melting too creating areas of flooding. Minor flooding in possible in low laying areas, creeks are streams could have water over their banks, and ice jams could develop on some rivers. This final weekend of February will have a thaw as temperatures warm into the 40s and even some 50s. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with just a few snow showers in the western mountains. Sunday will have steady snow in the mountains and on the Rocky Mountain Front. A couple of rain showers are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and across the plains and valleys. Sunday's wind along the Rocky Mountain Front will be powerful and violent, with some gusts topping 80mph. Mild and windy conditions will continue next week. A few rain and snow showers are possible at times Monday and Tuesday, but there will not be any significant precipitation anytime soon.

