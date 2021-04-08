A Fast Moving Front Will Slice Temps and Bring Mix Precip

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect until 10 am for the Northern Rocky Front, mainly impacting Marias Pass.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Beck Lake Until tomorrow morning.

Thursday will not be as pleasant as Wednesday. A fast-moving cold front will first move in off the Pacific and bring wind, cooler temperatures, and a mix of snow/rain. Another front will move in from Canada, allowing a few more showers to fall over the plains. Windy conditions are expected today, and daytime highs will cool to the 30s and 40s for most locations in the state. Daytime highs will stay above average for eastern Montana, and with strong winds expected, portions of eastern Montana will remain under a Red Flag Warning until tonight. Mountain snow is expected, and rain in the lower elevations cannot be ruled out. If planning to travel across MacDonald and Marias Passes, please give yourself enough time to leave; not only will light snow affect driving conditions, but windy conditions can also affect visibility. A few locations along the Hi-Line, and in southern Montana may even hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Friday, a ridge of high pressure will move in and briefly bring; sunny skies, daytime highs trending back above average in the 50s and 60s, and dry conditions.

This weekend another cold front will move in with moisture and cooler temperatures.

Enjoy your day.

A.R.😊

